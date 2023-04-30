Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 9,226 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $63,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Ares Management from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

NYSE:ARES opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 362.35%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.56 per share, for a total transaction of $5,390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,744,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,774,740.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.56 per share, for a total transaction of $5,390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,744,654 shares in the company, valued at $813,774,740.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,152,666.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,458,214 shares of company stock worth $43,767,828 and sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

