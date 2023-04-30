Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 8,324 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTW. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 96,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,651,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $231.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

WTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

