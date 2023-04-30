Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $90.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.47. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $106.63.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

