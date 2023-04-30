ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $459.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $448.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $521.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 234.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. BNP Paribas raised ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $535.00 to $551.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,546 shares of company stock valued at $29,474,729. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

