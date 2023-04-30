Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Insider Activity

Dover Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $146.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.60. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.