Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 576,073 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 576,073 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $22,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.23%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

