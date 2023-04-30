Aviance Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $154.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.62 and a 200-day moving average of $151.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

