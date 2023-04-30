Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Position Trimmed by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,497 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of WBD stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
