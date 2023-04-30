ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $459.42 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.58. The firm has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 234.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $448.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.33.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,546 shares of company stock worth $29,474,729 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.