Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 7,120 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KLA were worth $21,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,598,349.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC opened at $386.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

