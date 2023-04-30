Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in AON by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,054,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON Stock Down 2.1 %

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $325.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.58. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $334.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.