1,747 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after purchasing an additional 563,103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after purchasing an additional 151,949 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,213,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,882,000 after purchasing an additional 101,287 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SDY stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.12. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.