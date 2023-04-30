8,203 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Carrier Global by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.