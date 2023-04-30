8,203 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Carrier Global by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carrier Global Price Performance
Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Carrier Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global
In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
