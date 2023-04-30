Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after purchasing an additional 856,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in General Mills by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after acquiring an additional 774,961 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after acquiring an additional 535,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,708,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $88.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.82. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $89.39.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

