1,361 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
STZ opened at $229.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.06 and a 200-day moving average of $230.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -627.44%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
