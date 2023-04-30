Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 789 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,380 shares of company stock valued at $36,420,926. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.4 %

Several analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.73.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $182.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,488.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $203.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

