Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $114,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
JPST stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
