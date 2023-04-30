Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 138.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 960,709 shares of company stock valued at $58,092,494. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Shares of TTD opened at $64.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 643.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.