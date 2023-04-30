Westpac Banking Corp Buys 6,133 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,568. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

