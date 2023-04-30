Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 939 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRC. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,812,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,493,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after acquiring an additional 811,897 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 838,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,304,000 after acquiring an additional 466,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,201,000 after acquiring an additional 399,435 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRC opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $73.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

