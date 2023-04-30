Westpac Banking Corp Sells 9,386 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Apartment Income REIT worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apartment Income REIT

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

