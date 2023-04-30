Westpac Banking Corp Sells 10,022 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,022 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,089,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,976,000 after acquiring an additional 72,205 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in East West Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,920,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,635,000 after purchasing an additional 383,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in East West Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,145,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,484,000 after purchasing an additional 259,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,097,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in East West Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,197,000 after purchasing an additional 45,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.