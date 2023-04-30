Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $379,659,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,924,000 after purchasing an additional 194,152 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,576,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,071,000 after purchasing an additional 282,399 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,390,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,348,000 after purchasing an additional 217,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,869,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.83. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

