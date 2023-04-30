Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,259,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,523,000 after acquiring an additional 129,343 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,339,000 after purchasing an additional 123,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,566,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 420,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,752,000 after buying an additional 143,058 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,885,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $114.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.71 and its 200 day moving average is $112.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $134.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

