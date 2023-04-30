Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500,929.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,993,621 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $55.24 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

