Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 297,804 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,017 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 297,804 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 15,307 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $163.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

