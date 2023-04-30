Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,848,000 after purchasing an additional 949,200 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,194,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,478,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,986,000 after acquiring an additional 450,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,741,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IWR opened at $69.52 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

