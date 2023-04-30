Savant Capital LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $145.83 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.30 and a twelve month high of $150.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.45 and its 200-day moving average is $137.49.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

