Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,134 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $142,412,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $70,210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,194,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,896,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

MRVL stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $63.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.