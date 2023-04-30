Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $305,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $74.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

