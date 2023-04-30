Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $247,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.