Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 42,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

NYSE MO opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

