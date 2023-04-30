Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mantle Ridge LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,542,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,482 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $153.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $175.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.65.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

