Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 529 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

