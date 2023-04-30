Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Reduced by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 744,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,630,000 after acquiring an additional 379,615 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 57,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 26,568 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $122.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.