Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,777 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,534,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after buying an additional 43,778 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,765,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after acquiring an additional 388,153 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,276 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,113,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,343 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 880,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 300,337 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

