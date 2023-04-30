2,480 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 108.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $185.77 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $225.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.