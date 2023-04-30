2,480 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 108.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CME Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $185.77 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $225.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
CME Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.
About CME Group
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
