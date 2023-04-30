Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $20.89 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216,706 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Extra Space Storage worth $20,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,648,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,084,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,005,000 after buying an additional 145,688 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,781,000 after buying an additional 31,987 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,609,000 after acquiring an additional 381,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,690,000 after acquiring an additional 376,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EXR opened at $152.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.