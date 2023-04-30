TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,201 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after acquiring an additional 333,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 67.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 310,999 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 285,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,740,000 after acquiring an additional 282,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.71. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.78.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $104,627.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,611,351 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Recommended Stories

