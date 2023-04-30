Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,393 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $241.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.60.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $217.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

