Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.9 %

APH stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

