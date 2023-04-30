Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 43,909 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,909 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
WBD stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.