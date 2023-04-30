Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 43,909 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,909 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

