Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 46,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 59,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 42,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

WFC stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.43.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

