Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Booking by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,686.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,721.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,564.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,251.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,911.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,708.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

