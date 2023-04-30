Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Invests $228,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $468.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

