TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2,328.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.7% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,199 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 16.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.69.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $125.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.21. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

