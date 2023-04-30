TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,336,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $386.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.57. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.26.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.