Burney Co. Increases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 145.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average of $55.81. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $76.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also

