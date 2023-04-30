Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,402 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LAMR. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

LAMR opened at $105.68 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $115.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.34.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.74%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

