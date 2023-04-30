PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 312.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PPG opened at $140.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.